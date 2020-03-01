Kim Kardashian Jumps on Fall 2020’s Big Latex Trend for Sunday Service in Paris

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to get a jumpstart on fall ’20’s biggest trend.

The Skims businesswoman hit the Paris streets on Sunday en route to husband Kanye West’s Sunday Service wearing head-to-heel latex from Balmain’s fall ’20 range, which showed on Friday in the City of Light. Kardashian wore a carmel-hued ensemble, consisting of a form-fitting turtleneck, gloves and leggings underneath a coat.

Kim Kardashian wears Balmain fall ’20 in Paris on March 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kim Kardashian’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the A-lister opted for an open-toe look, choosing gold ankle-strap sandals with a slim heel and almond-shaped toe.

Kim Kardashian wears a Balmain fall ’20 look in Paris on March 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing (a longtime Kardashian-Jenner pal) was not alone in highlighting latex for fall ’20. Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello also embraced the sensual material, sending models including Kaia Gerber out in catwoman-inspired ensembles.

The Balmain fall ’20 look as worn by Kim Kardashian. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kardashian’s older sister, Kourtney, also sported a Balmain fall ’20 latex look on the streets of Paris. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore a chocolate brown outfit teamed with slouchy black boots that had a block heel and pointed toe.

Kourtney Kardashian wears a Balmain fall ’20 latex look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While latex is set to be big for fall, Kim Kardashian has embraced the material from the start. She’s been spotted over the years in plenty of dresses and skinny pants in the material, from labels including Atsuko Kudo, Versace and Mugler (including her custom 2019 Met Gala after-party look).

Kim Kardashian attends the Met Gala after party in a blue latex dress and matching boots and gloves in May 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian wears a vintage Versace latex dress and shoes by Yeezy in August 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian wears a latex bodycon dress at Tom Ford’s spring ’18 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

