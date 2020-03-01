Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian Jumps on Fall 2020’s Big Latex Trend for Sunday Service in Paris

By Ella Chochrek
Leave it to Kim Kardashian to get a jumpstart on fall ’20’s biggest trend.

The Skims businesswoman hit the Paris streets on Sunday en route to husband Kanye West’s Sunday Service wearing head-to-heel latex from Balmain’s fall ’20 range, which showed on Friday in the City of Light. Kardashian wore a carmel-hued ensemble, consisting of a form-fitting turtleneck, gloves and leggings underneath a coat.

Kim Kardashian , balmain fall 2020, latex outfit, strappy sandals, celebrity style, pfw, West going for lunchKardashians and Kanye West out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020
Kim Kardashian wears Balmain fall ’20 in Paris on March 1.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian, strappy sandals, street style, pfw, fall 2020, pedicure, shoe style, toes,
A close-up look at Kim Kardashian’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the A-lister opted for an open-toe look, choosing gold ankle-strap sandals with a slim heel and almond-shaped toe.

Kim Kardashian , balmain fall 2020, latex outfit, strappy sandals, celebrity style, pfw, West going for lunchKardashians and Kanye West out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West leaving a Sunday serviceKardashians and Kanye West out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020 Wearing Balmain Same Outfit as catwalk model *10564689cz
Kim Kardashian wears a Balmain fall ’20 look in Paris on March 1.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing (a longtime Kardashian-Jenner pal) was not alone in highlighting latex for fall ’20. Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello also embraced the sensual material, sending models including Kaia Gerber out in catwoman-inspired ensembles.

Balmain , fall 2020, runway, pfw, paris fashion week
The Balmain fall ’20 look as worn by Kim Kardashian.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kardashian’s older sister, Kourtney, also sported a Balmain fall ’20 latex look on the streets of Paris. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore a chocolate brown outfit teamed with slouchy black boots that had a block heel and pointed toe.

Kourtney Kardashian, fall 2020, balmain, latex outfit, black boots, street style, going for lunchKardashians and Kanye West out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020
Kourtney Kardashian wears a Balmain fall ’20 latex look.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While latex is set to be big for fall, Kim Kardashian has embraced the material from the start. She’s been spotted over the years in plenty of dresses and skinny pants in the material, from labels including Atsuko Kudo, Versace and Mugler (including her custom 2019 Met Gala after-party look).

Kim Kardashian attends the Met Gala after party.
Kim Kardashian attends the Met Gala after party in a blue latex dress and matching boots and gloves in May 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian What Goes Around Comes Around party, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2018 WEARING VINTAGE VERSACE BAG BY JUDITH LEIBER SHOES BY YEEZY
Kim Kardashian wears a vintage Versace latex dress and shoes by Yeezy in August 2018.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
tom ford spring 2018, kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian wears a latex bodycon dress at Tom Ford’s spring ’18 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian’s body-confident style.

