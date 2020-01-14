Kim Kardashian Wears Sequined Balenciaga Boots With Extreme Pointed Toes at the Lakers Game

Kim Kardashian’s feet sparkled at the Los Angeles Lakers’ game yesterday as she and husband Kanye West sat courtside.

The KWW Beauty businesswoman wore a shiny black puffer jacket with vintage, snake-print Gucci pants.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sit courtside at the Lakers game, Jan. 13. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga boots. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the reality star went with silver sequined boots, choosing Balenciaga’s Knife silhouette. The Balenciaga Knife, which boasts an extreme pointed toe and a slim stiletto heel, is marked down on Matchesfashion.com from $2,190 to $876 (60% off).

Sequined Balenciaga Knife boots. CREDIT: Matchesfashion.com

Kardashian wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style and accessorized with oversize sunglasses.

Meanwhile, West wore neutral tones, choosing a black windbreaker and olive green pants. For footwear, the rapper turned designer wore a pair of military-style boots from his own Yeezy label.

The Balenciaga Knife has been favored by an array of celebrities including supermodel Hailey Baldwin, pop star Rita Ora and even former first lady Michelle Obama. Kardashian herself has been spotted in the style before, having chosen an eye-catching violet pair during a December trip to New York.

(L-R) Saint West, Kanye West, North West and Kim Kardashian leave a performance of the Nutcracker in New York on Dec. 21. CREDIT: Splash News

Although she’s worn Balenciaga’s Knife boots twice in recent weeks, Kardashian can most frequently be spotted in Yeezy. The Skims shapewear mogul has also recently been seen in footwear from Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

