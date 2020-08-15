Kim Kardashian and BFF Allison Statter Were the Ultimate ’90s Girls in Slouched Socks and Sneakers

Kim Kardashian is bringing us back to the ’90s.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram today to share a throwback picture of herself with best friend Allison Statter in San Diego. In the image, the two were photographed donning a slew of popular ’90s trends, from scrunchies and wide-leg shorts to rolled-down socks paired with sneakers.

While the young Kardashian wore a printed collared top and matching bottoms, the junior Statter opted for a white T-shirt with a pink print in the center and relaxed shorts.

“We must have been 7 years old and we would go stay with my grandma for a weekend,” Kardashian captioned the image.

A second photo in the gallery showed Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, in similar digs: She donned a pastel-hued collared tank with white wide-leg shorts, plus slouched socks and crisp white sneakers.

Just last month, Kardashian launched a new selection of pieces for her Skims shapewear collection, featuring sleek and sexy basics in four colors — including a power mesh waist trainer designed to increase support and cover the lower stomach. She also founded her own cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, last fall.

Watch on FN

The reality TV star’s personal style is often characterized as fashion-forward and form-fitting, and she is frequently spotted in apparel and footwear from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy line. She has styled these items in the past with dresses, outerwear and heels from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman, Bottega Veneta and other big-name designer labels.

Click through the gallery to see some of Kim Kardashian’s most risk-taking styles over the years.