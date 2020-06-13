Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter Lounges in a Ruffled Shirt, Jelly Sandals & Shorts From Amazon

Khloe Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter True Thompson is already making a name for herself when it comes to style.

Yesterday, the toddler posed in the sweetest summer ensemble that included a $54 fruit-print shirt from children’s brand My Little Cozmo. As seen in her mom’s Instagram Stories, True balanced the ruffled top with a set of scrunchy shorts which Kardashian credited to Amazon. Similar styles on the retailer’s website sell for just $13 from brands like Noubeau.

True Thompson poses in a fruit-print top, slouchy shorts and jelly sandals, June 12. CREDIT: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The 2-year-old prepped for warmer weather out in California with the ultimate summer footwear: black jelly sandals from Mini Melissa. The open-toe style with strappy accents and a treaded sole sells for as low as $25 on Amazon.com.

True Thompson, daughter of Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson, is already following in her mom’s chic footsteps and developing her own unique style. Her footwear collection includes everything from pink combat boots to Yeezy sneakers, and she celebrated her second birthday in the fluffiest pink patchwork Uggs, paired with a babydoll dress.

As for True’s mom, Khloe Kardashian, she also shares a similar love for fashion and footwear. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line and oftentimes can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers. When it comes to apparel, the media personality founded her inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories and even face masks.

