Khloe Kardashian Tucks Her Tie-Dye Hot-Pink Leggings Into Socks and Slides

Khloe Kardashian just combined multiple celebrity-favorite fashion crazes into one look.

As seen on her Instagram Story, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star modeled an athleisure set from her own brand, Good American. The size-inclusive $79 sports bra and $119 leggings brings together two of spring’s biggest trends: tie-dye and hot pink. Inspired by the spring ’20 runway shows of brands like Versace in Milan and Off-White in Paris, these two trends have been spotted on the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Saweetie and Jennifer Lopez within the past few weeks alone.

Khloe Kardashian in a tie-dye Good American set, April 23. CREDIT: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Hot pink outerwear and tie-dye tights at Versace spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to her choice of print and color, the 35-year-old also opted to style her leggings in a unique way by tucking the hems into a set of all-white crew-cut socks. She then went a step further and added a pair of hot-pink slides right over her socks.

Khloe Kardashian in a tie-dye Good American set, April 23. CREDIT: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Socks and sandals, typically an at-home wardrobe choice, have seen growing popularity on runways as well, especially during the spring ’20 shows. Salvatore Ferragamo layered slouchy socks with colorful strappy shoes in Milan, Proenza Schouler matched sheer stockings to square-toe heels in New York, and Simone Rocha topped red ribbed socks with floral-embellished platforms.

Socks and sandals from Simone Rocha’s spring ’20 show during London Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

