Khloé Kardashian Throws Clear Yeezy Heel Across the Room During Birthday Bash With Sisters

Khloé Kardashian rang in her birthday with an extravagant bash — but it wasn’t entirely free of drama.

The reality star, who turned 36 yesterday, was unhappy when sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner planned to head home for the night. The famous siblings got into a playful fight, play wrestling as well as doing martial arts-style kicks. At one point, Kardashian even picked up a clear Yeezy heel and chucked it across the room, although it was unclear whether she popped the shoe off her own foot or grabbed it from one of her sisters.

Khloé Kardashian gets ready to hurl a shoe at her birthday celebration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A look at Khloé Kardashian’s Yeezy shoe after being hurled across the room. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The thrown shoe appeared to be a PVC style from the Yeezy Season 7 collection. The pair features a see-through upper, with a pointed toe, black leather sole and sleek 4.3-inch high heel. On Farfetch.com, the silhouette is marked down by 60% to $255 from $639. Kardashian’s pair didn’t make contact with anyone, instead landing on the chevron-striped floor.

Related Kanye West Leaves a Message for Chicago at His Hometown Gap The Yeezy Foam Runner 'Ararat' Surprisingly Releases on Yeezy Supply Kanye West Inks Deal With Gap

A Yeezy Season 7 heel resembling the style thrown by Khloé Kardashian. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Fans of Kardashian wouldn’t be surprised to see her in Yeezy, as she often steps out in brother-in-law Kanye West’s shoe and apparel designs. Additionally, the A-lister favors sneakers from brands such as APL and Nike, as well as heels from labels including Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.

While she is best known for her role on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kardashian also has significant business dealings in the fashion space. The mega influencer has her own label, Good American, that offers size-inclusive denim as well as activewear. Additionally, Good American has recently expanded into the swimwear spade. What’s more, Kardashian previously partnered with DIFF Eyewear on a sunglasses collaboration, and she has teamed up with her sisters on makeup and fragrances.

While you may want to refrain from throwing your footwear, you can get a similar look to Kardashian’s with one of the styles below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: RF Room of Fashion Women’s Dressy Heels, $18 (was $55).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Pixera Pumps, $41 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

To Buy: Schutz Women’s Cendi Patent Leather High-Heel Pumps, $155.

Click through the gallery to see Khloé Kardashian’s best street style looks, from soaring stiletto to thigh-high boots.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.