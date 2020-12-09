Khloe Kardashian Dons Skinny Jeans & ‘OG’ Air Jordans to Donate Toys with Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian brought her daughter True, 2, along with to give back to the community today.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and her toddler stopped by a local fire station to drop off toys for kids in need. Posing in front of the fire truck in ripped jeans, a sweatshirt and a beanie, Khloe took to social media to explain the cause behind her donation of choice.

“I feel so fortunate that I am able to donate toys to our local fire station. Our fire station will be distributing toys to children and teenagers in need of holiday cheer this year,” explained Khloe in the caption.

“I know True is young but I think it is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is. It’s so important for her to see how we give back to others, ESPECIALLY in such unprecedented times. Children learn with action and consistency. This is just the first of many trips we are making,” added the media personality.”

Related Khloe Kardashian's Good American Brand Just Launched Size-Inclusive Footwear Featuring Wide Widths for Both Men and Women StockX Has Record-Breaking Cyber Weekend Led by Air Jordan 4 'Fire Red' Sales Khloé Kardashian Models Dramatic Boots from the New Good American Shoe Collection -- Which Is Set to Debut This Week

For footwear for the outing, Khloe tapped Jordan Brand’s first-ever sneaker silhouette for women, the Air Jordan OG. The media personality’s black and white iteration of the shoes first hit shelves in 1998 before returning to the footwear scene this May. Set with sleek leather uppers, the silhouette features contrasting waves of white mesh and foam. You can still shop the style at Nike.com with a price tag of $140.

Watch on FN

Air Jordan OG. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In addition to her OG sneakers, Khloe Kardashian frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line and more often than not can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the 36-year-old founded her inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories and face masks. Most recently, the label grew to feature its own selection of sleek and size-inclusive footwear, ranging from boots to heels and more.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Khloe Kardashian’s style evolution throughout the years.