×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Khloe Kardashian Elevates Athleisure in a Furry Coat & $10,000 Rhinestone Boots

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
khloe-kardashian-boots-coat
Khloe Kardashian’s Best Street Style
Khloe Kardashian’s Best Street Style
Khloe Kardashian’s Best Street Style
Khloe Kardashian’s Best Street Style
View Gallery 36 Images

Khloe Kardashian is spreading the holiday spirit with a major giveaway and an even more major outfit to announce the news.

The Good American founder joined forces with Scott Disick to give away thousands of dollars worth of Louis Vuitton bags as well as $75,000. To kick off the giveaway, Khloe caught fans’ attention in a classic black sports bra and matching spandex shorts under a gray furry voluminous coat.

As if her outfit wasn’t bold enough already, the media personality then slipped a set of wow-worthy boots.

Coming from Saint Laurent, the rhinetsone-coated design features oh-so-glittery uppers that sparkle and shine every time they catch the light. The boots come set atop a signature 4.3-inch cone heel as well as a sharply pointed toe with a slouchy shaft. A favorite of Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Cardi B and more major stars, these incomparable bots also come with a $10,000 price tag at Farfetch.com.

saint laurent, rhinestone boots
Saint Laurent Nikki rhinestone boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Watch on FN

Related

Khloe Kardashian Shows Us How to Wear Thigh-High Boots for the Holidays From Her Good American Collection

Emily Blunt Makes a Case for Culottes in a Bold Blouse & Sleek Knee-High Pointy Boots for 'Wild Mountain Thyme'

Hailey Baldwin Gives the Biker Shorts Trend New Life in a Feather-Coated Top & Silver-Capped Heels

Khloe’s own line of inclusive apparel and now footwear also produces its own version of glittering tall boots for the holidays. The brand’s founder herself posed in the style earlier this week to top off her all-black attire. The sleek silver pair comes with crackled uppers and a $345 price tag on Good American’s website.

When it comes to shoes, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line and more often than not can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the 36-year-old star founded her inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories and face masks. Most recently, the label grew to feature its own selection of sleek and size-inclusive footwear, ranging from boots to heels and more.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Khloe Kardashian’s best street style moments over the years.

Albert 2 scanner from aetrex scanning Sponsored By Aetrex

Aetrex Unveils the All-in-One 3D Scanner: The Albert 2

The Albert 2 is designed to deliver unmatched data, an authentic retail experience and opportunities for revenue growth.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad