Khloe Kardashian Elevates Athleisure in a Furry Coat & $10,000 Rhinestone Boots

Khloe Kardashian is spreading the holiday spirit with a major giveaway and an even more major outfit to announce the news.

The Good American founder joined forces with Scott Disick to give away thousands of dollars worth of Louis Vuitton bags as well as $75,000. To kick off the giveaway, Khloe caught fans’ attention in a classic black sports bra and matching spandex shorts under a gray furry voluminous coat.

As if her outfit wasn’t bold enough already, the media personality then slipped a set of wow-worthy boots.

Coming from Saint Laurent, the rhinetsone-coated design features oh-so-glittery uppers that sparkle and shine every time they catch the light. The boots come set atop a signature 4.3-inch cone heel as well as a sharply pointed toe with a slouchy shaft. A favorite of Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Cardi B and more major stars, these incomparable bots also come with a $10,000 price tag at Farfetch.com.

Saint Laurent Nikki rhinestone boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Khloe’s own line of inclusive apparel and now footwear also produces its own version of glittering tall boots for the holidays. The brand’s founder herself posed in the style earlier this week to top off her all-black attire. The sleek silver pair comes with crackled uppers and a $345 price tag on Good American’s website.

When it comes to shoes, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line and more often than not can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the 36-year-old star founded her inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories and face masks. Most recently, the label grew to feature its own selection of sleek and size-inclusive footwear, ranging from boots to heels and more.

