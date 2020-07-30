Khloe Kardashian Wears Leather Leggings & 5-Inch Louboutins To Give Away $50,000

Khloe Kardashian is giving away a major selection of designer bags along with a money prize in the most fashionable way.

The Good American founder joined forces with Scott Disick to offer up a sweepstake with dozens of Louis Vuitton bags and a Visa card pre-loaded with $50,000. To announce the new give away, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posed atop her Ferarri convertible in an all-leather look that teamed a long trench with a camisole and matching leather leggings.

The leather-centric ensemble continued down into Khloe’s choice of red-bottom heels.

Coming from Christian Louboutin, the So Kate pointed-toe pumps highlight an all-black patent leather coating atop a sleek silhouette; the style sits atop an almost 5-inch stiletto heel for a towering boost of height as well. The pumps retail for $695 and can be found in a mix of shades and sizes at Saks.com.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

In addition to her designer pumps, the media personality frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line and oftentimes can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers. When it comes to apparel, the 36-year-old founded her inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories and even face masks.

