Khloé Kardashian Dresses Down Her Leather Miniskirt With Yeezy Sneakers & a Tie-Dye Hoodie

A hoodie and sneakers may seem perfect for pairing with jean shorts or leggings, but not if you’re Khloé Kardashian.

In her latest Instagram post, the reality star sported the casual combo alongside a leather miniskirt, in making the “going out” skirt into a day-friendly piece.

She posed in a white and black tie-dye hoodie from Scott Disick’s Talentless brand — a stylish choice, given that tie-dye is one of the season’s biggest trends, with celebrity fans such as Demi Lovato, Olivia Culpo and Jessica Simpson. Kardashian teamed her hoodie with a draped leather skirt from Anna and Dianna. The skirt can be purchased for $175 on the brand’s site, while sweatshirt is available now from the Talentless website for $140.

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Triple White” sneakers. The all-white sneakers initially debuted in 2017, and were re-released in September 2018. While most Yeezy sneakers tend to be released in extremely limited quantities, this style had a wider release, making it easier for fans to get their hands on a pair. At this point, however, the $220 shoes have sold out; sneakerheads can snag the style from StockX.com for in the range of $268 to $412.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Triple White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

While Kardashian does not have a shoe deal, she is heavily involved in the fashion space through Good American, her inclusive womenswear brand that offers activewear, denim and now swimwear. In the past, Kardashian partnered with DIFF Eyewear on a sunglasses collection, and she has also worked on cosmetics and fragrance collaborations with her sisters’ companies, KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics.

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Kardashian often can be found in Adidas Yeezy sneakers, also having chosen pairs from APL and Nike. For a more dressed-up look, the mega-influencer opts for designer heels from labels such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo. She is also a fan of Yeezy’s heels, having previously stepped out in the brand’s boots and clear heels.

Although the Yeezy “Triple White” sneakers chosen by Kardashian are only available on the resale market, the options below offer a similar look and can be purchased at retail now.

