Khloe Kardashian Shows Us How to Wear Thigh-High Boots for the Holidays From Her Good American Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian brought big boot energy as she modeled a pair of metallic thigh-high boots from her recently launched Good American shoe collection.

The reality television star debuted her size-inclusive footwear line earlier this month. The line features boots, square-toe sandals and more on-trend styles in sizes 4 to 14. Kardashian took to Instagram today to show off a pair from the Good American line that retail for $345. She paired the look in what appears to be an oversized black hoodie.

Available in black and silver leather, the Emma Boot from Good American is the ultimate statement shoe for the holidays thanks to its leg-climbing design. Plus, the fabric of the boot stretches to fit legs of all sizes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To Buy: The Emma Boot, $345; Goodamerican.com.

Good American initially launched in 2016 as a denim label and over the years has expanded categories to include clothing and activewear. Footwear is the latest market for the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand to tap into and just in time for the holidays.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has been spotted in a few styles from the brand’s new shoe collection, including posing in a pair of slouchy thigh-high boots.

You can also shop the Good American line on Nordstrom.com. The line retails for $139-$375.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Good American The Standout Square Toe Slide Sandal, $139; Nordstrom.com.

From Khloe to Kylie, thigh-high boots are a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner women. The elongated style gives off the illusion of a leggy silhouette while adding a little height thanks to its stiletto heel construction.

Often paired with a mini dress or skirt, an oversized hoodie is another clothing item that has been styled with the sultry shoe as of late. For the holidays, try sporting your favorite XL sweater with a pair of thigh-high boots, or consider this chic hoodie dress that’s only $37 from Who What Wear’s Target collection.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To buy: Who What Wear Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $37; Target.com.

