Khloe Kardashian Tops Her Comfy Sweats With Buzzy Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Sneakers

Khloe Kardashian broke out one of this season’s most buzz-worthy sneakers to show off her new set from her brand Good American.

As seen on her Instagram story last night, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star modeled her brand’s $75 Boyfriend sweatpants in a tan clay shade with a matching cropped $75 Cropped & Cool hooded sweatshirt, both available at GoodAmerican.com.

As for footwear, Khloe threw on a pair of rare Off-White x Air Jordan kicks for the mirror selfie.

Khloe Kardashian matches her Good American sweats to Off-White x Air Jordan sneakers, Aug. 26. CREDIT: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The women’s sneaker comes in a “Sail” colorway and features both brands’ signature hang tags with muslin, white and black accents; the iteration blends together nubuck uppers with transparent rubber caging and Off-White’s Helvetica font across the laces and midsole. An exposed Air unit in the midsole provides a cushioned step as exposed foam on the collar continues the broken-down appeal of the iteration. Topped off with a translucent panel across the heel, the heritage silhouette steps into a modern light.

The pair dropped on July 25 at Nike.com with a price tag of $200 and now resells for anywhere from $970 up to $15,847 for more coveted sizes courtesy of StockX. Though they were originally a women’s only release, the pairs are set to drop in men’s sizing sometime in the near future as confirmed by Off-White designer Virgil Abloh himself.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike

In addition to her must-have sneakers, Khloe Kardashian frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line and typically can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the 36-year-old founded her inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories and even face masks.

