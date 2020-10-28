Khloe Kardashian Is a ‘Bombshell’ In Lace-Up Leggings & the Sharpest Metallic Sandals

Khloe Kardashian proved once more that she is the best model for her own line of athleisure and apparel, Good American.

The brand’s founder donned the $115 lace-up Bombshell leggings from its newest collection for a chic Instagram outfit of the day on Tuesday. Khloe matched the bold bottoms to the Good American Crossover sports bra, available for $39 on the brand’s website, along with its coordinating $249 Statement Puffer in the bone shade.

To elevate the athletic ensemble, Khloe then looped in a set of sharply pointed-toe silver sandals with thin straps and a towering stiletto heel.

Most recently, Khloe joined her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian along with other members of the family and friends for Kim’s 40th birthday extravaganza on a tropical getaway. As she soaked up the sun, the media personality opted for a bold pink string bikini in an Instagram post captioned, “BEST TRIP EVER!! Thank you Keeks.”

In addition to her sharp silver sandals, Khloe Kardashian frequently sports even more styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line and typically can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the 36-year-old founded her inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories and face masks.

Watch on FN

Click through the gallery to discover more of Khloe Kardashian’s best street style looks throughout the years.