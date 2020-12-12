Khloe Kardashian Styles Newly Released Boots With a Workout Set From Her Brand

To start off the weekend, Khloe Kardashian shared an all-neutral ensemble from her Good American brand in this three-piece nude workout set and sharp-toe black boots.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore her fashion label’s Essential Scoop bra in the putty colorway, with the coordinating Essential Legging in the same hue. Her bralette retails for $35 and the leggings are sold for $49, which both can be purchased on Goodamerican.com.

The entrepreneur topped this athleisure coordinated set with the Good American oversize wool “shacket” in the heather sepia colorway for a warm, layered look. The trendy outerwear piece retails for $139 and is available for purchase on Goodamerican.com.

For footwear, Kardashian teamed the monochrome outfit with her sleek Icon booties 110 in the black colorway.

Here’s a closer look at the new Good American Icon Bootie 110 shoes. CREDIT: Good American

These shoes feature a suede construction and a sock-like silhouette with a long, pointed-toe Cloud-cushioned sole, inward-facing zipper closure and a 4.33-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $239 and are available for purchase, in sizes 4-14, on Goodamerican.com.

This outfit sighting comes on the heels of the inclusive label’s first foray into footwear, with the launch of its debut shoe collection on Dec. 3. The unisex assortment includes a range of options, such as boots, heels, slingbacks, flats and sandals.

“We’re seeing a really exciting moment in the fashion industry, where men and women alike are breaking down gender stereotypes when it comes to their wardrobes and what defines the ‘status quo,’” CEO of Good American Emme Grede said to FN on the category’s launch date. “And at Good American, we’re proud to be an inclusive community and would love to see our customer base continue to grow.”

When Kardashian is not wearing shoes from her company, the 36-year-old often opts for metallic heels from labels such as Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin, and sneakers from brands including Air Jordan and Yeezy.

To add the multihyphenate’s sleek shoe style to your wardrobe, shop similar boot options below.

