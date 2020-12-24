Khloe Kardashian’s Pairs a Bold Good American Suit With Snakeskin-Paneled Boots

On the heels of the holiday weekend, Khloe Kardashian elevated her loungewear set with sharply tailored outerwear and statement over-the-knee boots on Wednesday night.

The entrepreneur wore the Essential Scoop Bra teamed with a pair of high-waisted underwear from her Good American label, both in the Putty colorway, to create the base of her ensemble. Over the top, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” cast member layered with what appears to be her brand’s Trench Blazer jacket in the Camel colorway. It features a single-breasted silhouette with classic lapels. The outerwear piece retails for $239 and is available for purchase on goodamerican.com.

Here’s a closer look at “The Koko Boot” from Good American. CREDIT: Good American

For footwear, the media personality juxtaposed the monochromatic outfit with a pair of Good American’s The Koko Boots in white. These two-toned shoes have leather construction with a white base color and gray snakeskin paneling along the front that extends to the middle of the shaft. With a mid-thigh silhouette, they feature a cloud cushioned inner sole, an inside zipper closure, a long sharp pointed toe, and a 4.3-inch stiletto heel. These eye-catching boots retail for $375 and are available for purchase on goodamerican.com.

Since the launch of Good American’s first footwear collection on Dec. 3, Kardashian has shared several ensembles to show us how she styles her newly-released, size-inclusive boots. On Dec. 16, the reality television star wore the brand’s Emma Boots in the metallic silver colorway and paired them with an oversized black hoodie, worn as a dress.

“We’re seeing a really exciting moment in the fashion industry, where men and women alike are breaking down gender stereotypes when it comes to their wardrobes and what defines the ‘status quo,’” CEO Emme Grede told FN on the day of the footwear range’s debut. “And at Good American, we’re proud to be an inclusive community and would love to see our customer base continue to grow.”

