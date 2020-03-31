Khloé Kardashian Wears Trending Neon Yeezys for a Playdate With Daughter True in Teeny Combat Boots

Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True are making the most of their self-isolation during the current stay-at-home orders in California due to the coronavirus.
The mother-daughter duo had a fun day together yesterday that included exploring their backyard and playing with dolls. Both were clad in trendy shoe styles.
True, 1, whom Kardashian shares with NBA athlete Tristan Thompson, dressed up for the occasion in a floral puff-sleeve dress with a pleated skirt. The dress was matched to a pair of white combat boots that boasted a chunky black sole and a black lace-up front. The look could be seen on Kardashian’s Instagram stories.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also revealed her own choice of footwear for the mommy-daughter play date. She supported her brother-in-law Kanye West by wearing a pair of sneakers from his Adidas Yeezy line.Her Yeezy Boost MNVN “Orange” pair reportedly retailed for $220. The can’t miss colorway released in stores only, debuting on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles and Paris and in Shanghai a month later on March 28.
Currently, pairs resell for $350 up to $490 on StockX and all the way up to $2,000 for certain sizes at resale site GOAT.
Kardashian has also joined the list of stars doing their part to fight the coronavirus, giving back via her apparel brand Good American. She announced via Instagram that the brand will be donating a portion of proceeds from its Fit For Success jumpsuits restock to support Baby2Baby, an organization that provides diapers, food and more basic necessities to children and families in need.
During this time, it’s so important to us that we support the hard-working organizations doing good for our community. @baby2baby is working around the clock to provide basic necessities to families impacted by COVID-19. In less than a week, they have distributed 1.3 million items including diapers, formula, hygiene, clothing, blankets and more. @goodamerican will be restocking our Fit For Success jumpsuits and donating a portion of proceeds to support @baby2baby’s mission to aid families in need. Shop now to support the cause
If you’re in the market for bright sneakers that deliver a bold look like Kardashian’s, consider one of the options we’ve rounded up below.
