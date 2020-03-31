Khloé Kardashian Wears Trending Neon Yeezys for a Playdate With Daughter True in Teeny Combat Boots

Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True are making the most of their self-isolation during the current stay-at-home orders in California due to the coronavirus.

The mother-daughter duo had a fun day together yesterday that included exploring their backyard and playing with dolls. Both were clad in trendy shoe styles.

True, 1, whom Kardashian shares with NBA athlete Tristan Thompson, dressed up for the occasion in a floral puff-sleeve dress with a pleated skirt. The dress was matched to a pair of white combat boots that boasted a chunky black sole and a black lace-up front. The look could be seen on Kardashian’s Instagram stories.

Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also revealed her own choice of footwear for the mommy-daughter play date. She supported her brother-in-law Kanye West by wearing a pair of sneakers from his Adidas Yeezy line.Her Yeezy Boost MNVN “Orange” pair reportedly retailed for $220. The can’t miss colorway released in stores only, debuting on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles and Paris and in Shanghai a month later on March 28.

Related Here's When You Can Reportedly Buy the Yeezy Boost 380 'Blue Oat' New Iterations of the Yeezy Foam Runner Have Leaked on Social Media A New Colorway of the Yeezy Boost 380 Has Emerged

Currently, pairs resell for $350 up to $490 on StockX and all the way up to $2,000 for certain sizes at resale site GOAT.

Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Orange.” CREDIT: StockX

Kardashian has also joined the list of stars doing their part to fight the coronavirus, giving back via her apparel brand Good American. She announced via Instagram that the brand will be donating a portion of proceeds from its Fit For Success jumpsuits restock to support Baby2Baby, an organization that provides diapers, food and more basic necessities to children and families in need.

If you’re in the market for bright sneakers that deliver a bold look like Kardashian’s, consider one of the options we’ve rounded up below.

Reebok Classic Nylon sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Reebok Classic Nylon Sneakers, $59.

Steve Madden Myles sneakers. CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Myles Sneakers, $58.

Saucony Jazz Original sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Saucony Jazz Original Sneakers, $51.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to check out Justin Bieber, Sofia Richie and more wearing Yeezy sneakers.

Want more?

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Models Pink Combat Boots in the Most Relatable Photo

Khloé Kardashian Elevates Her Canadian Tuxedo With Rainbow Python-Print Louboutins

Khloe Kardashian Shines in Strappy Gold Sandals