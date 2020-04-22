Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter Rides Her Tricycle in the Smallest $35 Yeezy Slides

Khloe Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter True Thompson kept it in the family for her latest choice of shoes.

Kardashian shared videos yesterday of True testing out the bell on her pink tricycle while wearing a cheetah-print cami and ruched beige shorts, all matched to a set of slides from uncle Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

In the videos, reposted by fan account @itstruethompson, the toddler’s Yeezy Slides are the “Bone” colorway. The infant silhouette includes the style’s distinctive shark-tooth sole, along with a thick upper band, finished by an adjustable back strap for stability.

The styles originally were released in December 2019 but recently rereleased at YeezySupply.com in three colorways. The adult sizes are currently sold out across the market, but the infant silhouette is still available for $35.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Yeezy

True Thompson, daughter of Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson, is already following in her mom’s chic footsteps and developing her own unique style. Her footwear collection includes everything from pink combat boots to Yeezy sneakers. She recently celebrated her second birthday in a babydoll dress and the fluffiest pink patchwork Uggs.

