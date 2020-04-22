Re-route my subscription: Click here

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter Rides Her Tricycle in the Smallest $35 Yeezy Slides

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
khloe-kardashian-1
Celebrities Wearing Yeezy Sneakers
Celebrities Wearing Yeezy Sneakers
Celebrities Wearing Yeezy Sneakers
Celebrities Wearing Yeezy Sneakers
View Gallery 49 Images

Khloe Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter True Thompson kept it in the family for her latest choice of shoes.

Kardashian shared videos yesterday of True testing out the bell on her pink tricycle while wearing a cheetah-print cami and ruched beige shorts, all matched to a set of slides from uncle Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

In the videos, reposted by fan account @itstruethompson, the toddler’s Yeezy Slides are the “Bone” colorway. The infant silhouette includes the style’s distinctive shark-tooth sole, along with a thick upper band, finished by an adjustable back strap for stability.

The styles originally were released in December 2019 but recently rereleased at YeezySupply.com in three colorways. The adult sizes are currently sold out across the market, but the infant silhouette is still available for $35.

View this post on Instagram

True and her new bike 💓

A post shared by True Thompson (@itstruethompson) on

yeezy, slides, kids
CREDIT: Courtesy of Yeezy
Buy: Yeezy Slides Infants $35
Buy it

True Thompson, daughter of Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson, is already following in her mom’s chic footsteps and developing her own unique style. Her footwear collection includes everything from pink combat boots to Yeezy sneakers. She recently celebrated her second birthday in a babydoll dress and the fluffiest pink patchwork Uggs.

View this post on Instagram

How I feel about 2020 🤪

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

Click through the gallery to see Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and more wearing Yeezy shoes.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad