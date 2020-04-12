Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Celebrates Second Birthday in Pink Patchwork Uggs

Even quarantine couldn’t ruin True Thompson’s second birthday.

Reality star Khloé Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson’s daughter celebrated turning two today in style, receiving gifts aplenty from family and friends even though her party was limited to just mom and dad.

Taking to Instagram, Kardashian shared several photos of True diving into her gifts. The tot was clad in a pink dress with ruffle detailing and matching Ugg boots. The shoes are made of shearling and faux fur, with a playful patchwork motif at the ankle and shimmering glitter across the upper.

True Thompson in pink patchwork Uggs on her birthday. CREDIT: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian /Instagram

The Uggs boast a cozy shearling lining for comfort and a flexible Treadlite sole for stability and traction. Walmart.com stocks the boots for $160.

Related Khloé Kardashian Wears Trending Neon Yeezys for a Playdate With Daughter True in Teeny Combat Boots Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Models Pink Combat Boots in the Most Relatable Photo Khloé Kardashian Elevates Her Canadian Tuxedo With Rainbow Python-Print Louboutins

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

True may be young, but her shoe wardrobe is already filled with on-trend footwear from brands such as Dr. Martens, Adidas Yeezy and Fendi. Since her birthday fell on Easter this year, True received additional presents from the Easter bunny. The youngster’s gifts included an ice cream parlor play stand, “Trolls” themed toys and more. It’s unclear whether shoes were among the haul.

True Thompson in pink patchwork Uggs on her birthday. CREDIT: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Only a few pairs of the Uggs True wore remain in stock, but we’ve rounded up some adorable options below that offer a similar look, perfect for rounding out any little girl’s wardrobe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Bebe Microsuede Winter Boots, $17 to $22.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th

To Buy: Nicole Miller New York Faux Fur Trim Boots, $29 (was $37).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ugg Mini Bailey Button II, $115.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Khloé Kardashian Wears Trending Neon Yeezys for a Playdate With Daughter True in Teeny Combat Boots

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Models Pink Combat Boots in the Most Relatable Photo

Khloe Kardashian Makes an All-Black Outfit Stand Out With Glimmering Details at the People’s Choice Awards