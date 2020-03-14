Sign up for our newsletter today!

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Models Pink Combat Boots in the Most Relatable Photo

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
khloe-kardashian-blonde
Khloe Kardashian’s Shoe Style
Khloe Kardashian’s Shoe Style
Khloe Kardashian’s Shoe Style
Khloe Kardashian’s Shoe Style
View Gallery 52 Images

We all can relate to Khloe Kardashian’s 1-year-old daughter, True Thomspon.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star recently shared a photo of her daughter with NBA athlete Tristan Thompson wearing her sunglasses as she makes a funny face; the toddler is seated on a fuzzy couch wearing a floral button-front dress, a gold chain and a pair of the cutest boots.

Her lace-front combat boots come in a soft pink upper with a treaded outsole, worn over a slouchy white knit socks.

Kardashian joked in the post, captioning it: “How I feel about 2020.”

View this post on Instagram

How I feel about 2020 🤪

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Earlier this week, the Good American founder shared another sweet moment with her daughter. As the duo cuddled up together, Kardashian deemed True her “soulmate.”

View this post on Instagram

🕊Soulmate 🕊

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

True’s pink combat boots are a stylish addition to any little girl’s closet; check out our similar picks below.

dr martens, combat boots, pink

To Buy: Dr. Martens Brooklee Boots, $48-$77

olive & eddie, kids combat boots, pink

To Buy: Olive & Edie Allie Boots, $30

osh kosh, kids combat boots

To Buy: OshKosh B’Gosh Rosari Boots, $17-$33

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to see more of Khloe Kardashian’s own style throughout the years.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Wears Adult High Heels to True Thompson’s 1st Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Wears the Cutest Unicorn Booties in Heartwarming Photos With Her Cousin

Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Wears Teensy Adidas Sneakers That Perfectly Match Her Sparkly Pink Bentley

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad