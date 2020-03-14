Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Models Pink Combat Boots in the Most Relatable Photo

We all can relate to Khloe Kardashian’s 1-year-old daughter, True Thomspon.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star recently shared a photo of her daughter with NBA athlete Tristan Thompson wearing her sunglasses as she makes a funny face; the toddler is seated on a fuzzy couch wearing a floral button-front dress, a gold chain and a pair of the cutest boots.

Her lace-front combat boots come in a soft pink upper with a treaded outsole, worn over a slouchy white knit socks.

Kardashian joked in the post, captioning it: “How I feel about 2020.”

Earlier this week, the Good American founder shared another sweet moment with her daughter. As the duo cuddled up together, Kardashian deemed True her “soulmate.”

True’s pink combat boots are a stylish addition to any little girl’s closet; check out our similar picks below.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Brooklee Boots, $48-$77

To Buy: Olive & Edie Allie Boots, $30

To Buy: OshKosh B’Gosh Rosari Boots, $17-$33

