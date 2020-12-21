Khloe Kardashian Matches Her Silver Christmas Tree In These $10,000 Saint Laurent Crystal Boots

To get in the holiday spirit, Khloe Kardashian continues to shine and lets these eye-catching designer shoes take center stage.

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister wore a coordinating black bra and underwear set with a mink-like gray furry coat over the top. Her lingerie pieces are strikingly similar versions from her sister’s label, SKIMS, that offer a near-identical look. She appears to be wearing the Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette in the Oynx colorway. It retails for $32 and is available for purchase on skims.com. This piece seems to be styled with one of the underwear silhouettes from the label’s “Fits Everybody” range, also in the Oynx colorway. These undergarments retail for $14-18 and are available to purchase on skims.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Saint Laurent Niki Boots. CREDIT: Farfetch

Watch on FN

While surrounded by Louis Vuitton monogrammed luggage, the Good American founder elevated her at-home ensemble with a pair of the $10,000 Saint Laurent Niki 105 Boots in the colorway. These ultra-luxurious boots feature in 100% crystal-embellished upper construction with a leather sole, lining, and chunky 4.3-inch heel, all in a trendy knee-high silhouette.

While Kardashian’s shoe style prowess has long been documented, this opulent sighting also comes on the heels of the entrepreneur’s first foray into the footwear market. On Dec. 3, Good American launched its debut shoe collection. In keeping with its size-inclusive ethos, the brand offers the full range of styles in 4-14 shoe sizes and various widths.

“We’re seeing a really exciting moment in the fashion industry, where men and women alike are breaking down gender stereotypes when it comes to their wardrobes and what defines the ‘status quo,’” CEO Emme Grede told FN on the day of the collection’s release. “And at Good American, we’re proud to be an inclusive community and would love to see our customer base continue to grow.”

Since the shoes have been available for purchase, the social media personality has shared several outfits featuring the designs. Recently, she teamed her Good American Icon Bootie 110 shoes with a nude-colored activewear set from her label.

Embrace this cool-girl style, and try out the knee-high boot trend with the styles below.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hai Boot, $119.

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Justin Boot, $80.

To Buy: Steve Madden Georgette Boot, $90.

Click through this gallery to see Khloe Kardashian’s best street style moments over the years.