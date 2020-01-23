Khloé Kardashian Elevates Her Canadian Tuxedo With Rainbow Python-Print Louboutins

The Canadian tuxedo is notoriously difficult to pull off, but Khloé Kardashian proved that all it takes is a pair of statement stilettos.

The reality star filmed an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in Los Angeles yesterday wearing triple-denim with eye-catching heels. Kardashian layered a collared coat over a corset top. On the bottom, she wore skinny jeans in the same colorway as her jacket for a coordinated look.

Khloé Kardashian wears a Canadian tuxedo and Christian Louboutin pumps to film “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Jan. 22. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the Good American co-founder went with a pair of rainbow striped, python-print pumps from Christian Louboutin. The shoes have a pointed toe, a slim stiletto heel and Louboutin’s signature red lacquered sole.

A close-up look at Khloé Kardashian’s Louboutin stilettos. CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian accessorized with oversize hoop earrings, aviator sunglasses and a black wallet.

The star filmed alongside older sister Kim, who wore a dark ensemble complete with her new favorite boots, Balenciaga’s Knife. The KKW Beauty businesswoman tucked an eggplant-colored turtleneck into a pair of skinny black trousers that appeared to be fabricated from leather. While she owns the Balenciaga Knife boot in a number of colorways, Kim chose a black spandex pair yesterday.

Kim Kardashian wears Balenciaga boots to film “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Jan. 22. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga Knife boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Regardless of whether they’re in sandals, boots or sneakers, the sisters often choose silhouettes from Yeezy, the brand helmed by Kim’s husband, Kanye West. They are also fans of West’s ongoing collaboration with Adidas.

