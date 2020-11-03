Khloe Kardashian Channels Cleopatra in a Metallic Bralette, Skirt & Strappy Heels

Khloe Kardashian channeled her best Cleopatra for Halloween this year, joined by a few special guests for a group costume.

The Good American founder gave her best take on the historic figure with NBA star Tristan Thompson and their daughter True, 2, wearing coordinating looks as well. For Khloe herself, the media personality modeled a custom gold Laurel DeWitt bralette with a skirt and cape jacket from designer Bryan Hearns.

When it came down to footwear, Khloe continued the gold theme of her ensemble with strappy stiletto sandals, resembling designs from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Khloe’s 2-year-old daughter modeled a custom design as well from Hearns in a gold pleated dress as Thompson opted for a Marc Anthony-inspired look with a full chest plate, skirt and shin guards atop gladiator sandals.

In addition to her strappy gold sandals, Khloe Kardashian frequently sports even more styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line but typically can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the 36-year-old founded her inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories and face masks.

