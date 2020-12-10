Khloe Kardashian’s Biker Shorts & Stilettos Are a Daring Combination to Play Basketball

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian took her skills to the court today with a game of basketball in the most unconventional attire.

As seen on Instagram, the Good American founder modeled a set of classic biker shorts layered with a sweatshirt from Scott Disick’s Talentless brand. Finishing the look off with a cozy beanie, Khloe then opted for an unexpected pair of shoes to try her hand at the sport: stiletto booties.

The Scandal bootie comes from Khloe’s own line of apparel Good American that recently introduced its inaugural selection of footwear. Designed to be inclusive in sizing and design, the suede heels fall perfectly in line with 2020’s biggest boot trend thanks to their lace-up silhouette and work boot-inspired faux leather collar. The boots come set atop a 4.33-inch metallic stiletto heel and a retail price of $275 at GoodAmerican.com.

Good American Scandal booties. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

The Good American footwear collection debuted on Dec. 3 and features a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

“We’re seeing a really exciting moment in the fashion industry, where men and women alike are breaking down gender stereotypes when it comes to their wardrobes and what defines the ‘status quo,’” CEO Emme Grede told FN. “And at Good American, we’re proud to be an inclusive community and would love to see our customer base continue to grow.”

Khloe Kardashian modeling her Good American footwear collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

Khloe Kardashian modeling her Good American footwear collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

In addition to the new shoes from her own label, Khloe Kardashian frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line and more often than not can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the 36-year-old founded her inclusive denim brand Good American in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and, of course, now shoes.

