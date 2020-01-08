Kerry Washington’s Toe Ring and Crystal-Studded Heels Aren’t Just for the Red Carpet

Red carpet shoes tend to be two things: 1. Sleek. and 2. Sparkly. Sandals like Jimmy Choo’s Minny and Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist have reinforced these rules when it comes to award show footwear. The dress (or tuxedo) is the main attraction, after all, and the shoes, bag and jewelry should complement.

The heels that actress Kerry Washington wore to the Golden Globes on Sunday night didn’t stray very far from that decree but — like the star’s Altuzarra ensemble — there was something more provocative about them. Covered entirely in mini crystal studs, the strappy sandals had an extra fringe of crystal, and a single pearl, hanging from the ankle. A silver toe ring on the star’s left foot seemed like an extra wink of titillation to the entire look, which was styled by Law Roach.

Washington in a look by Altuzarra and heels by Magda Butrym CREDIT: Shutterstock

But the shoes aren’t meant to be precious, according to their designer Magda Butrym. “I don’t really design with a red carpet in mind,” she told FN. “But I am a big believer in elevating the wardrobe and in infusing a bit of glamour to an everyday life.” The Polish stylist and creative director seems committed to that philosophy, as her eponymous line is known for its crystal fringes, which adorn everything from velvet wrap dresses to sky-high thigh boots (worn by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner).

Washington in Magda Butrym’s Ireland crystal studded heel, with a toe ring as additional embellishment. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To infuse an Old Hollywood feel to the Ireland sandal, Butrym added the pearl. “[It’s] long been a staple for those with more classic aesthetic,” she said. “The single pearl is a more modern way to wear rather than the double strings of previous eras.”

A similar style of the Magda Butrym sandal is now on sale. As for the toe ring? Well, perhaps a comeback is in the works.

Magda Butrym Ireland sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Magda Butrym

To Buy: Magda Butrym crystal sandal, $865 (was $1,445).

Chan Luu 14k gold and Champagne diamond toe ring. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chan Luu

To Buy: Chan Luu toe ring, $175.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.