Kendall Jenner’s Revamped Converse Sneakers Foreshadow A Major 2020 Shoe Trend

Kendall Jenner mastered off-duty-model chic in a sleek monochrome ensemble in New York this week. She wore an on-trend leather blazer with coordinating black trousers and a simple white T-shirt underneath. With the otherwise minimalist look, the 24-year-old decided to experiment with her footwear and opted for a pair of Converse Chuck 70 Archive Print High Top Sneakers in the zebra print, adding an unexpected — and very on-trend — element to the outfit.

The print is a reissue directly from the iconic sneaker brand’s ’80s archive. This Chuck 70 model features a canvas upper construction with a cushioned insole, metal eyelets, and lace-up front detailing. The shoes also have the designer’s signature archival star patch and vintage license plate embossed along the quarter and heel, respectively. This Converse silhouette is a modernized version of the brand’s original ’70s style, combing the two aesthetics to pay homage to label’s heyday.

Jenner has been an avid wearer of this Converse Chuck Taylor style and was seen wearing the timeless Parchment colorway earlier this month, too. Tailored leather pieces have also become a staple for this high fashion model during fashion month. Case in point: Last Saturday, for the Longchamp runway show, she opted for leather culottes, which provide a similar edgy and timeless aesthetic.

Jenner and her laid back-luxe street style continue to reflect broader, popular fashion industry trends. For 2020, ’80s inspired sneakers are set to make a huge comeback, serving as a stylish juxtaposition to the chunky styles popularized over the last several years. And Jenner’s slick outerwear and streamlined-trousers ensemble provides a modern and fresh way to wear the throwback look right now.