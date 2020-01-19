Kendall Jenner’s Yoga Pants +$90 Sneakers Are the Most Relatable Sunday Brunch Look

Kendall Jenner wore a relatable ensemble for Sunday brunch with boyfriend Ben Simmons in New York today.

The supermodel stayed cozy in a black hoodie — worn with the hood up for an incognito look — and matching yoga pants. The pants had a split front, perfect for highlighting Jenner’s footwear: a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Kendall Jenner in a cozy outfit with Nike Air Force 1s on Sunday, Jan. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Air Force 1s. CREDIT: Splash News

Originally introduced in the ’80s as a basketball shoe, the Air Force 1 has become a favorite among “It” girls such as Kaia Gerber, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid. The silhouette has a full-grain leather upper, a low-cut silhouette and padding at the collar for increased comfort. It’s available at Nike.com for $90.

Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Nike.com

Jenner accessorized with teensy sunglasses and a yellow zebra-print handbag.

Simmons also appeared to have gotten the cozy Sunday memo. The Philadelphia 76er cozied up to his girlfriend wearing a hoodie, joggers and white Nike sneakers. He accessorized with a gray beanie and a gold watch.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons out and about in New York, Jan. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

Of course, both Jenner and Simmons had the standard New York color palette — mostly black — down pat. If not for Simmons’ conspicuous 6-foot-10 height, they could have passed for any other couple in the Big Apple. The same can’t be said of all of Jenner’s looks: She can often be found in statement-making footwear from the likes of Yeezy, Amina Muaddi and Alexander Wang.

