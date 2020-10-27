Kendall Jenner Works Up a Sweat in a Sports Bra & Mesh-Paneled Leggings With Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner crashed Hailey Baldwin’s regular post-workout juice run today as the duo stepped out in Los Angeles.

After a workout session this morning, the two models showed off their athletic-inspired ensembles as they refueled at a local store. For the outing, Kendall opted for a black Nike sports bra with mesh-paneled Nike Pro leggings, both available to shop now at Nike.com. Hailey, on the other hand, covered up her workout shorts and top with an oversize hoodie and a fall-ready flannel.

Hailey Baldwin (L) and Kendall Jenner step out post-workout with friends in Los Angeles, Oct. 27. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Kendall Jenner steps out post-workout with friends in Los Angeles, Oct. 27. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

On her feet, Kendall continued her all-Nike theme of the workout ensemble in a chunky-sole design from the athletic label. The Swoosh brand’s Free Metcon 3 silhouette is made for interval training with its wide heel for stability and flexible outsole. Topped off with foam cushioning and mesh-paneled uppers, the black and white style can be found for $120 on the brand’s website.

Nike Free Metcon 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

As for Baldwin, the media personality matched the green in her hoodie to a set of black and neon-accented sneakers. The pair came with a retro appeal that popped off the ground both during and after her gym session.

Hailey Baldwin steps out post-workout with friends in Los Angeles, Oct. 27. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Hailey Baldwin’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

As for Kendall Jenner, when it comes to the model’s typical style repertoire, her closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in then-unreleased Casablanca x New Balance 327 that first debuted at Paris Fashion Week fall ’20.

Beyond her personal shoe style, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. Together Kendall and Kylie successfully an eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up apparel, footwear and accessories.

