Kendall Jenner Glows In an All-White Crop Top, Jeans & Adidas Sneakers

Kendall Jenner wore an all-white look to her sister Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday bash in West Hollywood, Calif., yesterday.

The model’s off-duty outfit consisted of a white crop top, high-waisted denim pants and sleek white Adidas sneakers. The fashion influencer topped off her look with a matching leather baguette bag with lime green accents, black sunnies and a now sold-out neutral face mask from her sister Kim’s line, Skims.

Kendall Jenner wears Adidas sneakers on Aug. 13, 2020. CREDIT: Splash

Lately, Kendall’s fashion formula tends to lean towards monochrome-inspired outfits. Fans of Kendall’s latest ensemble can easily re-create the summery look.

Dressing in monochrome instantly elevates the simple crop top and pants combo. For best practices when sticking to Kendall’s favorite monochrome combo, opt for fashion neutrals like black or white. For those who want a little bit of color, trendy shades such as pastels like sky blue, yellow, light green, pink or lavender are also worth investing in.

When it comes to footwear, go with a comfortable and classic pair of sneakers like Nike Air Force 1 or Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High Tops. For Kylie’s birthday bash, Kendall chose a pair of white Adidas. The classic shoe choice perfectly compliments her off-duty birthday party outfit.

A close up of Kendall Jenner’s Reebok sneakers on Aug. 13, 2020. CREDIT: Splash

When Kendall is not on set wearing leg-climbing boots and towering heels, the model is often spotted in comfortable shoes. She’s often is wearing affordable sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Reebok. Kendall has been mixing up her style by throwing boots into the mix. This summer, the model has also been seen wearing cowboy boots as well as $1,450 sold-out combat boots from Prada.

Below, take a look at a few sneaker styles inspired by Kendall Jenner’s latest off-duty look. The comfortable sneakers are great for on the go and go with practically any outfit.

