Kendall Jenner Gets Her Hands on Unreleased Casablanca x New Balance Sneakers a Month Early

Sneakerheads, be jealous. Kendall Jenner just got her hands on one of the hottest sneakers of the moment — before they’ve even been released.

The model stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a white-on-white ensemble, including an extra-short cropped top and high-waisted jeans, accessorized with a mini Louis Vuitton monogram bag ($540).

Kendall Jenner out and about in Los Angeles, March 11. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s New Balance x Casablanca sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The real attention grabber of the outfit though: her bright orange and green sneakers. While the kicks may look unfamiliar to some, true sneaker fans will know this pair is highly coveted. The Casablanca x New Balance 327 debuted at Paris Fashion Week fall ’20, inspired by the dual French and Moroccan heritage of Casablanca’s founder and creative director, Charaf Tajer.

The must-have design features white, orange and green accents reminiscent of Moroccan oranges and tennis uniforms, while its perforated leather uppers are influenced by white 1970s Italian sports cars. The style retails for $150 but isn’t scheduled to launch until April 4.

Models in the Casablanca x New Balance 327 during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Caroline Blumberg/Shutterstock

Casablanca x New Balance 327. CREDIT: New Balance

“I know the brand works with few fashion houses, so to be chosen to do this with a new silhouette is special and unique for me,” Tajer said in a statement about the collaboration. “The design perfectly matches the aesthetic of Casablanca. It’s the ultimate leisure shoe.”

While you can’t buy Kendall Jenner’s colorful sneakers just yet, we found a few alternatives that can add a bright pop to an all-white look.

To Buy: New Balance 574 Sneakers, $124.

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 React Sneakers, $160.

To Buy: Puma Nova Sneakers, $40-$80.

