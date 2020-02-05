Kendall Jenner Makes the Case for Winter White in Miami Wearing a Tank Top & Converse Kicks

The old adage goes, “No white after Labor Day” — but Kendall Jenner is bringing out the color in February.

The 24-year-old model wore head-to-heel white as she hit the streets of Miami today. Jenner paired a white tank top with high-waisted trousers that had an asymmetrical zipper.

Kendall Jenner wears all white in Miami on Feb. 4. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Converse sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, Jenner wore a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Chuck 70 sneakers. The Chuck 70 is made of durable canvas, with thick rubber foxing and OrthoLite cushioning. The shoes cost $85 on Nordstrom.com.

Jenner completed her look with dark sunglasses and a Gucci mini bag.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is hardly the only one to break the “no white after Labor Day” rule. Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have all also been spotted in the hue long past the beginning of September.

Related Kendall Jenner Goes '90s in Mom Jeans, a Sheer Button-Down and These Celeb-Favorite Sneakers How Motherhood Changes the Way You Work, According to Top Industry Execs 10 Celebrity-Approved Shoe Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Kendall Jenner wears all white in Miami on Feb. 4. CREDIT: MEGA “If you feel good, look good and have the confidence to pull off [white after Labor Day], by all means please do,” celebrity stylist Adam Ballheim told FN. “Summer weather lasts after Labor Day, and summer style can, too.”

Since her Adidas ambassadorship ended, Jenner has been fairly agnostic with her sneaker choices, choosing silhouettes from an array of brands including the Three Stripes as well as Converse and Nike. The A-lister also been spotted out and about in Yeezy sandals, Celine boots and Amina Muaddi pumps, further proof that she’s willing to mix things up.

Click through the gallery to see how Kendall Jenner’s style has evolved over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Goes ’90s in Mom Jeans, a Sheer Button-Down and These Celeb-Favorite Sneakers

Kendall Jenner’s Yoga Pants +$90 Sneakers Are the Most Relatable Sunday Brunch Look