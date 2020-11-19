Kendall Jenner Bundles Up for Fall in a Cinched Trench & Buzzy Nike Dunks

Kendall Jenner brought her fall-chic style to New York this week and it did not disappoint.

Seen out with fellow star Bella Hadid, the supermodel took to the streets of Manhattan in a bundled-up ensemble. The outfit included everything from a white turtleneck top and navy oversize trousers to a cinched-waist brown soft trench coat. Kendall even went a bit incognito in a fuzzy hat, sunglasses and a protective face mask.

Bella Hadid (L) and Kendall Jenner out and about in New York, Nov. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

Kendall Jenner (L) and Bella Hadid out and about in New York, Nov. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

The real kicker of the media personality’s ensemble came with her choice of footwear. The low-top kicks appeared to be Nike’s SB Dunk Low “Trail” sneakers from 2007. The hit style features smooth brown suede overlays atop white leather uppers and all contrasted with an embossed black Swoosh. While the low-top style once retailed for under $250 over a decade ago, the resale market now lists the style for up to $1,500 at StockX.com.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Bella Hadid out and about in New York, Nov. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

Nike SB Dunk Low “Trail.” CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Despite all the ups and downs of 2020, Nike still remains one of the top brands for everything from footwear to apparel on the merchandise side in addition to its continuous social justice initiatives and strong stances in the face of inequality. The brand’s Dunk silhouette has been the star of the year, highlighted in collaborations with anyone who is anyone — think Ben & Jerry’s, Grateful Dead, Travis Scott and more. The Nike Dunk even earned the title of the 2020 Shoe of the Year for the upcoming FN Achievement Awards.

As for Kendall Jenner, when it comes to the model’s typical style repertoire, her closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in then-unreleased Casablanca x New Balance 327 that first debuted at Paris Fashion Week fall ’20.

Beyond her personal shoe style, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. Together Kendall and Kylie successfully an eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up apparel, footwear and accessories.

