×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Bundles Up for Fall in a Cinched Trench & Buzzy Nike Dunks

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kendall-jenner-coat-sneakers
2011
2012
2013
2014
View Gallery 10 Images

Kendall Jenner brought her fall-chic style to New York this week and it did not disappoint.

Seen out with fellow star Bella Hadid, the supermodel took to the streets of Manhattan in a bundled-up ensemble. The outfit included everything from a white turtleneck top and navy oversize trousers to a cinched-waist brown soft trench coat. Kendall even went a bit incognito in a fuzzy hat, sunglasses and a protective face mask.

kendall jenner, coat, pants, hat, bella hadid, sneakers, new york, nike, model
Bella Hadid (L) and Kendall Jenner out and about in New York, Nov. 19.
CREDIT: Splash News
kendall jenner, coat, pants, hat, bella hadid, sneakers, new york, nike, model
Kendall Jenner (L) and Bella Hadid out and about in New York, Nov. 19.
CREDIT: Splash News

The real kicker of the media personality’s ensemble came with her choice of footwear. The low-top kicks appeared to be Nike’s SB Dunk Low “Trail” sneakers from 2007. The hit style features smooth brown suede overlays atop white leather uppers and all contrasted with an embossed black Swoosh. While the low-top style once retailed for under $250 over a decade ago, the resale market now lists the style for up to $1,500 at StockX.com.

Related

Boots from Coach & More Top Brands Start at Just $40 at DSW Right Now

Miley Cyrus Goes Edgy in Leather Shorts & Fishnets With Dua Lipa

Tracee Ellis Ross' Off-Duty Style Includes a Crop Top, Sweats & the Chunkiest Chain Clogs

kendall jenner, coat, pants, hat, bella hadid, sneakers, new york, nike, model
Kendall Jenner (L) and Bella Hadid out and about in New York, Nov. 19.
CREDIT: Splash News

Watch on FN

nike, dunk, brown, white, sneakerrs
Nike SB Dunk Low “Trail.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Despite all the ups and downs of 2020, Nike still remains one of the top brands for everything from footwear to apparel on the merchandise side in addition to its continuous social justice initiatives and strong stances in the face of inequality. The brand’s Dunk silhouette has been the star of the year, highlighted in collaborations with anyone who is anyone — think Ben & Jerry’s, Grateful Dead, Travis Scott and more. The Nike Dunk even earned the title of the 2020 Shoe of the Year for the upcoming FN Achievement Awards.

As for Kendall Jenner, when it comes to the model’s typical style repertoire, her closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in then-unreleased Casablanca x New Balance 327 that first debuted at Paris Fashion Week fall ’20.

Beyond her personal shoe style, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. Together Kendall and Kylie successfully an eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up apparel, footwear and accessories.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Kendall Jenner’s impeccable style evolution throughout the years.

Michael Atmore; Iris Apfel; Ron Fromm, Sponsored By FFCF

QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale: The Sale Will Go On

In a year full of challenges, the footwear community has made sure that Shoes on Sale will thrive in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad