Kendall Jenner Does the Square Toe Sandal Trend in a Breezy Top and Trousers for Calvin Klein

Kendall Jenner proved the square toe sandal trend isn’t going away this season.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram, the 24-year-old model and reality TV star wore the ’90s-inspired silhouette for her latest campaign with Calvin Klein. The on-trend shoe style peeks out from underneath a pair of relaxed trousers, styled with a chic billow-sleeve blouse.

The campaign photos show Jenner in a range of sophisticated ensembles — including a belted white turtleneck dress and a rich camel-colored blazer and tank top combination. She also modeled some of the brand’s latest accessories, such as a crossbody bucket bag.

Jenner has long been a partner of the iconic American brand. She first starred in the MyCalvin’s Denim Series and began modeling the brand’s collection of intimates in 2015. This year, she appeared in the label’s spring ’20 ad campaign alongside other major A-listers including Justin Bieber, Hunter Schafer and SZA. In the video for the effort, which is narrated by each of the stars’ comments about self-expression, Jenner sports a logo-d crop top and high-waisted jeans while walking barefoot.

When she isn’t sans shoes, the model has often been spotted in square toe sandals, including a popular thong-style silhouette from Staud. Most recently, she stepped out in another controversial footwear trend, the toe-loop sandal, in Los Angeles.