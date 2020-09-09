Kendall Jenner Looks Workout Ready in a Neon Sports Bra, Leggings & Off-White x Nikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner just put herself in the running for a top athleisure look with her lunch date ensemble today.

The model stepped out for lunch with Hailey Baldwin in Los Angeles this afternoon, sporting a spandex shrug layered over an unmissable neon sports bra from Adidas over high-rise all-black leggings; similar sports bras can be found on sale for $30 at Adidas.com.

Kendall Jenner steps out for lunch in Los Angeles, Sept. 9. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s Off-White x Nike sneakers. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

The look reached a new level when it came to Jenner’s choice of sleek footwear. The lace-up sneakers come from Off-White’s beloved collaboration with Nike, originally releasing in June 2018. The Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial sneakers feature all-black uppers made from full Flyknit material, keeping the foot locked down while still allowing for breathability and ease of wear. Helvetica font details, a signature from Virgil Abloh’s line, decorate the midsole and medial panels. Rainbow accents on the midsole as well create a pop of color, finished off with oversize dots, an allusion to prime spots to strike a soccer ball on the foot.

The pairs dropped with a retail price of $200 but now resell anywhere from $345 to $699 at StockX.

Watch on FN

Kendall Jenner steps out for lunch in Los Angeles, Sept. 9. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s Off-White x Nike sneakers. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial in Black. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

When it comes to the supermodel’s typical style repertoire, her closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in then-unreleased Casablanca x New Balance 327 that first debuted at Paris Fashion Week fall ’20.

Beyond her personal shoe style, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. Together Kendall and Kylie successfully an eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up apparel, footwear and accessories.

To see more of Kendall Jenner’s impeccable style evolution, click through the gallery now.