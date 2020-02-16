Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Does Pajama Inspo at London Fashion Week in $55 Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Kendall Jenner may be a supermodel, but that doesn’t mean everything she wears carries a designer price tag. Case in point: Jenner’s latest look at London Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner, converse sneakers, silky pants, celebrity style, lfw, Kendall Jenner out and about, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Feb 2020Kendall JennerKendall Jenner out and about, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Feb 2020
Kendall Jenner wears all black with Converse sneakers in London on Feb. 16.
The 24-year-old Longchamp ambassador hit the streets of London wearing an all-black look complete with $55 sneakers. Jenner wore a long black coat over a striped top and silky trousers. The pants had a comfy-chic vibe, with a loose fit similar to a pajama bottom.

Kendall Jenner wears all black with Converse sneakers in London on Feb. 16.
A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Converse.
For shoes, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star selected high-top Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. The classic lace-up features contrast stitching, a rubber toe cap and a canvas upper, with the label’s signature star patch at the ankle. It sells on Nordstrom.com for just $55.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top

These days, it seems that Converse is becoming one of Jenner’s go-to brands. The catwalker has been spotted in multiple colorways of the brand’s kicks, including a trend-forward zebra print and a classic cream color.

Kendall Jenner, white tank top, high waisted pants, converse chuck taylor all star sneakers, sunglasses, converse 70, gucci purse, wears all white as she heads to a friends house in Miami. 04 Feb 2020 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA601756_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner wears all white with Converse sneakers in Miami on Feb. 4.
CREDIT: MEGA
Jenner was formerly an Adidas ambassador, but these days she seems to be favoring both Converse and Nike, particularly the latter’s Air Force 1 silhouette. Other favorite shoe brands for the A-lister include Prada, Dr. Martens and Amina Muaddi, and she can often be spotted in brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy label.

Click through the gallery to see how Kendall Jenner’s style has evolved over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

