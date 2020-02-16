Kendall Jenner Does Pajama Inspo at London Fashion Week in $55 Sneakers

Kendall Jenner may be a supermodel, but that doesn’t mean everything she wears carries a designer price tag. Case in point: Jenner’s latest look at London Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner wears all black with Converse sneakers in London on Feb. 16. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 24-year-old Longchamp ambassador hit the streets of London wearing an all-black look complete with $55 sneakers. Jenner wore a long black coat over a striped top and silky trousers. The pants had a comfy-chic vibe, with a loose fit similar to a pajama bottom.

Kendall Jenner wears all black with Converse sneakers in London on Feb. 16. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Converse. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star selected high-top Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. The classic lace-up features contrast stitching, a rubber toe cap and a canvas upper, with the label’s signature star patch at the ankle. It sells on Nordstrom.com for just $55.

These days, it seems that Converse is becoming one of Jenner’s go-to brands. The catwalker has been spotted in multiple colorways of the brand’s kicks, including a trend-forward zebra print and a classic cream color.

Kendall Jenner wears all white with Converse sneakers in Miami on Feb. 4. CREDIT: MEGA Jenner was formerly an Adidas ambassador, but these days she seems to be favoring both Converse and Nike, particularly the latter’s Air Force 1 silhouette. Other favorite shoe brands for the A-lister include Prada, Dr. Martens and Amina Muaddi, and she can often be spotted in brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy label.

Click through the gallery to see how Kendall Jenner’s style has evolved over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Wear Coordinating Chunky Boots In NYC

Kendall Jenner’s Revamped Converse Sneakers Foreshadow A Major 2020 Shoe Trend

Kendall Jenner Plays With Volume in Culottes + Tight Boots at Longchamp’s Fall 2020 NYFW Show