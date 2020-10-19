Kendall Jenner Does the Big-Toe Sandal Trend in the Silkiest Mini Dress & Skims Face Mask

Kendall Jenner has become one of many stars who are proving that big toe sandals are here to stay.

As shared by her stylist Dani Michelle on Instagram over the weekend, the model stepped out in Los Angeles modeling a boldly chic look that teamed a spotted silk mini dress with an all-black face mask; the soft design comes from Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line and retails for just $8 at Skims.com.

When it came down to footwear, Kendall opted for a trending silhouette in a relaxed way.

Her all-black sandals came set atop a slightly lifted platform footbed with securing straps across the top of the foot and over the big toe. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style last summer and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this fall.

Trending footwear is a common theme in Kendall Jenner’s closet. Just last week the model opted for a twist on a monochromatic look with Caitlyn Jenner in Los Angeles, keeping up with neutrals in a soft work shirt layered over a sheer white crop top and matching triangle bralette.

The outfit came complete with slick leather Nour Hammour pants, a tan bag and a beige $8 face mask from her sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line. While Caitlyn went for strappy stiletto sandals, Kendall sported a pair of eye-catching two-tone boots for fall. The black pair featured an angled design with a contrasting nude cap toe finish set with a jagged vamp.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Caitlyn Jenner grab dinner in Los Angeles, Oct. 12. CREDIT: Photog Group/Rachpoot/MEGA

When it comes to Kendall Jenner’s own typical style repertoire, the supermodel’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her personal shoe style, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. Together Kendall and Kylie successfully an eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up apparel, footwear and accessories.

