Kendall Jenner Wears Head-To-Toe Nike With Her New Go-To Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com
CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

While running errands in West Hollywood with Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner was workout-ready in a black ensemble with all Nike pieces.

Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood on Nov. 6.
CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

The model appears to have worn the Nike Classic Sports Bra, which features medium support and racerback design. It offers the brand’s signature Dri-FIT technology and is crafted from 88% recycled polyester.

The athleisure staple is on sale for $25 and is available for purchase on nike.com. The 25-year-old styled it with a coordinating pair of high-waisted leggings from the performance-driven label. While the exact style does not appear to be available, the Nike Victory Tights offer a similar look. These legging-style pants feature a high-rise waistband with graduated compression, fitted silhouette, and incorporate the brand’s Dri-Fit technology. This garment retails for $60 and can be purchased on nike.com.

She polished off the gym-ready ensemble with an on-trend dark brown shawl and a pair of black sunglasses with a green face mask.

For shoes, Jenner appears to have opted for the Nike Free Metcon 3 sneakers in the black/white colorway. These sneakers feature a mesh upper construction with a flexible silhouette, foam cushioned insole, and a treaded rubber outer sole. They retail for $120 and are available for purchase on nike.com.

Hailey Baldwin (L) and Kendall Jenner step out post workout with friends in Los Angeles, Oct. 27.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

These sneakers appear to be a current staple in Jenner’s casual wardrobe. Last month, she was seen on another outing with her friend and fellow model, Hailey Baldwin while wearing this same footwear and sports bra combination. In Oct. 2020, she styled these pieces with a pair of Nike Pro Tights and a grey hoodie. When she chooses to change up her gym footwear, another one of her go-to workout shoe choices includes her pair of Off White x Nike sneakers.

When the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star chooses a less casual look, she often elevates her outfits with footwear choices, such as her beloved Prada Monolith boots, among other on-trend boot styles.

To get Jenner’s off-duty sneaker style, shop these similar options below.

Adidas-Cloudfoam-Sneaker-1

To Buy: Adidas Cloudfoam Running Sneaker, $67.

Under-Armour-Sneaker

To Buy: Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe, $65.

Reebok-Sneaker

To Buy: Reebook Classic Nylon Sneaker, $48.

Click through this gallery to see Kendall Jenner’s style evolution throughout the years. 

