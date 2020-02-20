Kendall Jenner’s Off-Duty Look Is Transformed by Her Nike x Off-White Sneakers

After many seasons of walking the runway during fashion week, Kendall Jenner is a pro when it comes to the intense schedules and demands. And her off-duty style is mastered, too.

As proof, the supermodel kept it casual today as she headed to a fitting at the Versace headquarters during Milan Fashion Week. She wore a timeless ensemble of a white T-shirt under a black fuzzy coat with black tailored trousers, a black handbag and square-frame sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner arrives at the Versace headquarters for a fitting during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Nike x Off-White Dunk Low “University Gold.” CREDIT: Splash News

The real kicker of her ensemble was her shoes. The 24-year-old added a pop of color with her Nike x Off-White Dunk Low “University Gold” sneakers, featuring gold and navy leather uppers, topped with a bright secondary Flywire lacing system.

The Nike x Off-White Dunk Lows dropped in December 2019 and originally retailed for $170 in three different colorways: “University Gold,” “Pine Green” and “University Red.” The styles, unsurprisingly, quickly sold out and are now available through online retailers like Farfetch for $535 as well as resale sites such as StockX and GOAT, reselling from $350 up to $600, depending on the size.

Nike x Off-White dunk lows “University Gold.” CREDIT: GOAT

Jenner attended the Brit Awards after-party in London on Tuesday, sporting a different vibe than her off-duty approach today. She wore a bright green set from Danish brand Saks Potts that shimmered almost as much as her see-through Cinderella-style glass slippers. The made-in-Italy Amina Muaddi Begum pumps initially retailed for $895 but are sold out across the web.

Kendall Jenner at the Sony Brit Awards after-party in London, Feb. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For anyone trying to master Kendall Jenner’s effortless off-duty vibe, check out these stand-out sneakers, sure to spice up any classic, pared-down look.

To Buy: Nike Air VaporMax Plus Sneaker, $190.

To Buy: Puma Future Rider Play On Sneaker, $80.

To Buy: Calvin Klein Jeans Maya Sneaker, $84 was $140.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s style evolution throughout the years.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner’s Slime Green Look Includes a Modern Take on Cinderella’s Glass Slippers