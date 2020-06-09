Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Adds Some Edge to Her Minidress With Sold-Out Prada Combat Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Kendall Jenner went for an edgy-chic evening look yesterday as she stepped out to Nobu in Malibu, Calif. ahead of pal Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday bash.

Jenner was clad in a little black minidress, which she layered under a matching jacket.

Kendall Jenner , prada combat boots, minidress, legs, street style, fashion, was spotted leaving Nobu Malibu after a late dinner on Monday night. The runway model showed off her long legs in a tiny black dress and combat boots. After dinner she headed to a Private House party celebrating Stassi Karanikolaou's Birthday.Pictured: Kendall JennerRef: SPL5171081 090620 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Kendall Jenner wears a little black dress with Prada combat boots outside Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on June 8, 2020.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star selected Prada’s Monolith boots. The shoes have a leather upper,  a chunky rubber sole and a 2.75-inch flatform; they also feature detachable nylon pouches that can carry small items like keys or cash. While the boots are now sold out, they previously were available for purchase on Nordstrom.com with a $1,450 price tag.

Prada fall '19 Fall Footwear Trends 2019 into combat
Prada Monolith boots for fall ’19.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Jenner accessorized with a yellow and black zebra-print minibag from Kwaidan Editions.

Kendall Jenner wears a little black dress with Prada combat boots outside Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on June 8, 2020.
CREDIT: Splash News

In recent years, combat boots have surged in popularity amid fashion’s current obsession with all things ’90s fashion. The style evokes the grunge movement that dominated the decade, led by Seattle bands such as Nirvana and Soundgarden. Prada’s Monolith boot in particular has found popularity among many stars, with other famous fans including Bella Hadid, Ciara and Elsa Hosk. Jenner herself has been spotted in the silhouette numerous times, pairing her boots with everything from jeans to pajamas.

Kendall Jenner, celebrity style, street style, prada shoes, combat boots, jeans, black and white outfit, jacket, Kendall Jenner, Kendall Jenner out and about, New York, USA - 20 Nov 2019
Kendall Jenner wears a black-and-white outfit with Prada boots in New York, Nov. 20, 2019.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner, buffalo plaid, bralette, joggers, crop top, abs, prada boots, prada monolith, celebrity fashion, kardashian style, Calvin Klein Pajama Party, New York, USA - 11 Dec 2019
Kendall Jenner wears a buffalo plaid Calvin Klein bralette and matching joggers with Prada boots in New York, Dec. 11, 2019.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Rex Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid are seen out at Bubbys restaurant then shopping at Best best in Soho.Pictured: Bella Hadid,Kendall JennerRef: SPL5149123 140220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kendall Jenner wears Prada Monolith boots with a crop top and splattered pants while out and about in New York with Bella Hadid, Feb. 14, 2020.
CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to the Prada Monolith boots, Jenner’s shoe wardrobe includes designer footwear from the likes of Amina Muaddi, Celine and Alexander Wang. The supermodel’s closet also features more accessibly priced styles, such as Adidas x Stella McCartney sneakers, Nike Air Force 1s and chunky Dr. Martens brogues.

Below, we’ve rounded up some fierce combat boots you can try out to emulate Jenner’s look.

Steve Madden, combat boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Express

To Buy: Steve Madden Tornado Combat Boots, $110.

Aqua, combat boots, bloomingdales
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

To Buy: Aqua Women’s Logan Platform Hiker Boots, $97 (was $139).

Dr Martens, combat boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Dr. Martens Women’s Molly 6 Eye Boots, $180.

