Kendall Jenner Plays With Volume in Culottes + Tight Boots at Longchamp’s Fall 2020 NYFW Show

By Elisa Lewittes
Black, big sleeves and lots of leather dominated the front row at the Longchamp show today at NYFW. As for shoe trends, it seems last season’s favorites show no signs of slowing down with both knee-high and combat boots still popular among celebrities.

Kendall Jenner attends NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 - Longchamp at Hudson Commons, in New YorkNYFW Fall/Winter 2020 - Longchamp - Front Row, New York, USA - 08 Feb 2020
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp fall 2020 NYFW show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner attends NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 - Longchamp at Hudson Commons, in New YorkNYFW Fall/Winter 2020 - Longchamp - Front Row, New York, USA - 08 Feb 2020
Detail of Kendall Jenner’s shoes at the Longchamp fall 2020 NYFW show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner arrived in a black printed turtleneck sweater and styled it with a pair of the brand’s leather shorts. As for footwear, the model paired the ensemble with knee-high black boots from the same collection. The shoe’s form-fitting silhouette creates a balanced look with the culotte-style shorts. The boots were set on a block heel.

Luka Sabbat attends NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 - Longchamp at Hudson Commons, in New YorkNYFW Fall/Winter 2020 - Longchamp - Front Row, New York, USA - 08 Feb 2020
Luka Sabbat attends the Longchamp fall 2020 NYFW show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Similarly, Luka Sabbat opted for a leather-focused look, styling a jacket with a pair of coordinating trousers. He wore a simple white T-shirt underneath and accessorized the ensemble with a Longchamp Belt Bag. For his shoes, Sabbat polished off his outfit with black combat boots.

Storm Reid in the front row Longchamp show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Feb 2020

Storm Reid arrived at the runway show in a slightly more colorful ensemble, wearing a Longchamp black capped-sleeve vest and embroidered maxi skirt in burgundy. As for footwear, she wore a pair of pointed-toe black boots. Reid accessorized with a handbag from the brand, as well.

