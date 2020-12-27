Kendall Jenner Channels Her Wild Side for Christmas in Leopard Print Pants and Transparent Jeweled Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner spread holiday cheer in a daring look this Christmas.

On Saturday, the model shared photos from her family’s Christmas Eve celebration, for which she wore a floral crop top that featured cascading beads at the bottom. Jenner paired the piece with a matching cardigan that was complete with fur paneling.

Jenner continued the bold theme with a pair of sleek fitted leopard print pants that featured slits at the ankle. The reality star’s decision to pair two different striking patterns made for a fun and festive look.

As for footwear, Jenner opted for transparent heels by Amina Muaddi. Titled the Julia Sandal, the clear PVC shoes feature a square-toe, a metallic sole and crystal spikes. The shoes are currently available at Net-a-Porter.com with a $1,260 price tag.

Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian also wore Amina Muaddi heels for the family’s gathering.

To match her custom green monochrome Schiaparelli Haute Couture outfit, which featured a molded leather bodice with a “six-pack” and silk velvet skirt, Kardashian sported Amina Mauddi Holli Slingback Pumps.

Like Jenner’s heel, Kardashian’s shoe also feature metallic leather and a PVC construction. The heels were completed with a pointed toe and a clear strap across the back, sitting atop the brand’s signature pyramid heel. Kardashian’s pair is currently sold out, but the brand recently dropped a collaboration with A$AP Rocky titled, Amina Muaddi x AWGE, which offers a similar style called the Phoenix Sling Heel. The shoe retails for 1,345 at Berdofgoodman.com.

