Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Bundle Up in Leggings, Leather Pants & Ice Skates

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian showed off their own takes on stylish winter attire for a sisterly ice skating date.

As seen on Kendall’s Instagram last night, the duo took on the ice rink with flair as they skated hand in hand across the smooth ice. To keep warm, Kendall cozied up in a $279 North Face zip-up puffer layered over classic black leggings and black and white ice skates

Matching Kendall in a soft beanie, Kourtney opted for a more dressed-up ensemble for the evening. her outfit featured a camel trench coat teamed with a knit sweater and slick white latex pants; the Poosh founder even added a hit of color with her set of neon orange skates.

When it comes to Kourtney Kardashian’s style, the winter-chic ensemble is just one of the many on-trend designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up attire tends to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

As for Kendall Jenner, when it comes to the model’s typical style repertoire, her closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in then-unreleased Casablanca x New Balance 327 that first debuted at Paris Fashion Week fall ’20.

Beyond her personal shoe style, the media personality previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully started their own eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up a selection of hit apparel, footwear and accessories.

