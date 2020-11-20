Kendall Jenner Masters the Monochromatic Trend in Corduroy Trousers & Western Booties

Kendall Jenner brought her ever-chic style to New York this week and it didn’t disappoint.

The supermodel headed out to dinner and a night on the town yesterday in a full monochrome look from her face mask to her booties. Starting with a black $8 Skims face covering, the 25-year-old star continued the all-black ensemble in a black button-down shirt layered over a sheer lace undershirt and high-rise corduroy trousers.

Kendall Jenner steps out and about for dinner in New York, Nov. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

To top off the all-black appeal, Kendall opted for a sleek Western-inspired boot with a patent leather finish and a heeled finish.

Kendall Jenner steps out and about for dinner in New York, Nov. 19. CREDIT: TheHapaBlonde/Splash News

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s boots. CREDIT: TheHapaBlonde/Splash News

Earlier in the day yesterday, out with fellow star Bella Hadid, the supermodel took to the streets of Manhattan in a bundled-up ensemble. The outfit included everything from a white turtleneck top and navy oversize trousers to a cinched-waist brown soft trench coat. Kendall even went a bit incognito in a fuzzy hat, Dixie sunglasses by Vehla Eyewear and a protective face mask.

Related Kylie Jenner's Furry Mini Dress, Thigh-High Stockings & Clear Heels Give a Modern Twist on 'The Grinch' Cardi B Demonstrates How to Style Her Own Sneakers In a Mesh Corset & On-Trend Cargo Pants Kendall Jenner Bundles Up for Fall in a Cinched Trench & Buzzy Nike Dunks

The real kicker of the media personality’s ensemble came with her choice of footwear. The low-top kicks appeared to be Nike’s SB Dunk Low “Trail” sneakers from 2007. The hit style features smooth brown suede overlays atop white leather uppers and all contrasted with an embossed black Swoosh. While the low-top style once retailed for under $250 over a decade ago, the resale market now lists the style for up to $1,500 at StockX.com.

Watch on FN

As for Kendall Jenner, when it comes to the model’s typical style repertoire, her closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in then-unreleased Casablanca x New Balance 327 that first debuted at Paris Fashion Week fall ’20.

Beyond her personal shoe style, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. Together Kendall and Kylie successfully an eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up apparel, footwear and accessories.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Kendall Jenner’s best and boldest looks throughout the years.