Kendall & Kylie Jenner Twin in Bodysuits, Sheer Tights & Heels for Kylie Cosmetics Collab

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are joining forces for a sister collab that’s destined to be a hit.

Kylie, 22, announced today on Instagram that her older sister Kendall, 24, co-created the newest Kylie Cosmetics collection. The Kendall x Kylie collaboration launches June 26 and to preview it, the two siblings shared a video on the social media app.

Together, both Jenner sisters posed in similar bustier-style bodysuits layered over sheer black leggings. Kendall matched her blush number to strappy pointed-toe pumps with an ankle wrap detail while Kylie decided on a similar pointed-toe style with a sleek finish to top off her black set.

On top of creating her own uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics beauty line, the younger Jenner formerly served a brand ambassador for Adidas, exclusively wearing styles from the brand across social media. At the start of 2020, though, the 2020 Forbes highest-paid celebrity posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

Related Kylie Jenner's Tangerine Paris Texas Boots Pop Against Her Blue Leather Jumpsuit The Best Birkenstock Sandals, According to Enthusiastic Customer Reviews Kendall Jenner Adds Some Edge to Her Minidress With Sold-Out Prada Combat Boots

As for Kendall, her style includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. The older Jenner still appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sister, recently stepping out in then-unreleased Casablanca x New Balance 327 that first debuted at Paris Fashion Week fall ’20. Beyond her own selection of footwear, the supermodel previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. Together Kendall and Kylie successfully boast their eponymous own brand as well serving up apparel, footwear and accessories.

Shop shoes that mirror Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s styles below with FN’s top picks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jaggar Bow Ankle Strap Sandals, $52 (was $172).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Ivanna Sandals, $44 (was $92).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lulus

To Buy: Lulus Wylenn Pumps, $29 (was $33).

Click through the gallery to find more of Kendall Jenner’s impeccable style evolution over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.