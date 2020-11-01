×
Kendall Jenner Styles Her Pamela Anderson Costume With Black Leather Corset & Over-the-Knee Boots

Ahead of her 25th birthday, Kendall Jenner dressed up as Pamela Anderson for Halloween and an early celebration party on Saturday.

To create the edgy ensemble, the model paired a custom leather corset bodysuit from La Roxx with a pair of sheer tights and coordinating long gloves. She accessorized the look with a silver bracelet from M.Cohen designs.

Here’s a closer look at the 8 By Yoox boots.

For footwear, she finished off the sultry look with a pair of black over-the-knee boots from 8 By Yoox, the retailer’s in-house label. These sleek shoes feature a leather construction with a 3.9-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $270 and are available for purchase on yoox.com.

When posing for her holiday photoshoot, the 24-year-old held up a “VOTE” sign to remind Americans to perform their civic duty on her birthday, which falls on the same day as Election Day this year.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is known for her edgy street style and is a master of the “model off duty” aesthetic. Jenner frequently is spotted wearing trendy shoe styles, including her beloved Dr. Martens and Prada Monolith boots.

Recently, she was spotted in these two-toned Celine Madame boots while out with Caitlyn Jenner for dinner at Nobu Malibu. She styled the black and beige-hued shoes with white jeans and a matching crop top with a beige puffer jacket over the top. Earlier this month, Jenner also was seen pairing these white boots with coordinating high-waisted jeans, a crop top and a Gucci shoulder bag while out with her friend and fellow model, Hailey Baldwin.

Both stars are known for their ultra-cool street style and voter activism this year. Last week, Baldwin was spotted in a “Vote” slogan mask from Shopmaskc.com and paired it with a custom painted leather jacket from Rosse The Label and Natasha Zinko jeans, plus her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

To get Jenner’s sleek boot style, shop these similar options below.

To Buy: Steve Madden Vava Boots, $130.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hai Boots, $200.

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Cayons Boots, $100.

Click through this gallery to see the model’s best shoe style moments over the years. 

 

