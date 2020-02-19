Kendall Jenner’s Slime Green Look Includes a Modern Take on Cinderella’s Glass Slippers

Kendall Jenner put a modern twist on fairytale dressing at the Sony after-party in London yesterday following the 2020 Brit Awards.

Kendall Jenner at the Sony Brit Awards after-party in London, Feb. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rather than sporting a ballgown, the 24-year-old model chose a two-piece set with equal sparkling flair, picking a long-sleeve top and slim-cut trousers in an on-trend slime green colorway. The ensemble is by Danish brand Saks Potts.

Kendall Jenner arrives to the Brit Awards after-party in Amina Muaddi heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Amina Muaddi heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Jenner went with Amina Muaddi’s Begum pumps, which resemble Cinderella’s glass slippers. The Begum is completely see-through with an Art Deco-inspired crystal embellishment on the vamp; it gets a contemporary upgrade courtesy of Muaddi’s signature martini glass-esque heel. The made-in-Italy shoes initially retailed for $895 but are sold out across the web.

Jenner has proved to be a big fan of Muaddi’s designs, having worn both the Begum and Gilda silhouettes on multiple occasions. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star teamed her Begum heels with a beige minidress that had crystal trim during a December outing in Miami.

Kendall Jenner leaves Miami’s The Setai hotel in December 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Since launching her label in 2018, Muaddi has quickly garnered popularity among “It” girls, earning two FN Achievement Awards — Launch of the Year in 2018 and Designer of the Year in 2019 — along the way. Apart from Jenner, other celebrity fans of the brand include pop star Dua Lipa, supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer turned designer Rihanna.

While the exact shoes chosen by Jenner are no longer available, we’ve rounded up some similar styles below to help you get her coveted look.

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $103.

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Lure Pumps, $175.

To Buy: Nina Shoes Bianca Pumps, $89.

Click through the gallery to see how Kendall Jenner’s style evolved over the course of the 2010s.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Does Pajama Inspo at London Fashion Week in $55 Sneakers

Kendall Jenner Plays With Volume in Culottes + Tight Boots at Longchamp’s Fall 2020 NYFW Show