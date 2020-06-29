Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Looks So ’90s in All-White Crop Top, Cargo Pants & Nikes

By Claudia Miller
Kendall Jenner channeled the 1990s with her latest look.

The supermodel gave her 133 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her dog mom lifestyle with a series of three photos of her and her pet. The first shows the 24-year-old posing on a runway in an all-white ensemble in front of a private jet alongside her pup.

The outfit included a corduroy-collared jacket over a crop top and matching monochrome cargo pants. She rounded out the cloud-colored vibe with a set of classic Nike sneakers.

raising a model

Compared with Jenner’s shoe choices from brands like Prada, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

Kendall’s younger sister Kylie Jenner, 22, announced earlier this month on Instagram that Kendall co-created the newest Kylie Cosmetics collection. The Kendall x Kylie collaboration launched June 26 and to preview it, the two siblings shared a video on the social media app.

Together, the Jenner sisters posed in similar bustier-style bodysuits layered over sheer black leggings. Kendall matched her blush number to strappy pointed-toe pumps with an ankle wrap detail while Kylie decided on a similar pointed-toe style with a sleek finish to top off her black set.

KENDALL X KYLIE 6.26

Kendall’s style often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, recently stepping out in then-unreleased Casablanca x New Balance 327 that first debuted at Paris Fashion Week fall ’20. Beyond her personal shoe style, the supermodel previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. Together Kendall and Kylie successfully an eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up apparel, footwear and accessories.

For more footwear styles like Kendall Jenner’s all-white pick, shop these alternative pairs.

