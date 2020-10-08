Kendall Jenner Offsets a Crop Top With the Highest Jeans & Chic Fall Booties With Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin may just have the chicest friendship style in the game.

The two models stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday for a shopping spree in on-trend ensembles. Kendall’s look matched a relaxed white crop top to the ultimate high-waisted pale gray jeans and a green Gucci baguette purse. Her blonde counterpart opted for a soft tan bralette under a matching cardigan and glam gold necklaces; her bottoms came in the form of straight leg jeans in a true blue shade.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 7. CREDIT: Rachpoot/ASTRO/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, Kendall herself continued the moreover monochromatic feel of her ensemble with her fall booties. The cream-shaded pair featured a pointed-toe finish with streamlined uppers and a stiletto heel.

Kendall Jenner out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 7. CREDIT: Rachpoot/ASTRO/MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s booties. CREDIT: Rachpoot/ASTRO/MEGA

As for Hailey, the media personality opted for a more summery footwear choice with a bright pop of color. Her sandals came with three-dimensional plush cross straps atop a square toe and a sculpted kitten heel; square-toe designs are a trend made popular in 2019 amidst a revival of 1990s-inspired footwear.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 7. CREDIT: Rachpoot/ASTRO/MEGA

A close-up of Hailey Baldwin’s padded sandals. CREDIT: Rachpoot/ASTRO/MEGA

Hailey Baldwin’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

As for Kendall Jenner, when it comes to the model’s typical style repertoire, her closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in then-unreleased Casablanca x New Balance 327 that first debuted at Paris Fashion Week fall ’20.

Beyond her personal shoe style, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. Together Kendall and Kylie successfully an eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up apparel, footwear and accessories.

