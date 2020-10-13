Kendall Jenner Layers Leather Pants With Two-Tone Boots for Dinner With Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Jenner joined Caitlyn Jenner for dinner last night at the celeb-favorited Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif.

The model opted for a twist on a monochromatic look, keeping up with neutrals in a soft work shirt layered over a sheer white crop top and matching triangle bralette; the outfit came complete with slick leather pants, a tan bag and an $8 face mask from her sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line.

As for Caitlyn Jenner, her outfit included a few deeper tones with a floral-printed black blouse teamed with a billowing black maxi skirt and a chain-link shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner grabs dinner in Los Angeles, Oct. 12. CREDIT: Photog Group/Rachpoot/MEGA

As for footwear, while Caitlyn went for strappy stiletto sandals, Kendall sported a pair of eye-catching two-tone boots for fall. The black pair featured an angled design with a contrasting nude cap toe finish set with a jagged vamp.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Caitlyn Jenner grab dinner in Los Angeles, Oct. 12. CREDIT: Photog Group/Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner (L) and Caitlyn Jenner’s footwear. CREDIT: Photog Group/Rachpoot/MEGA

When it comes to Kendall Jenner’s own typical style repertoire, the supermodel’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in then-unreleased Casablanca x New Balance 327 that first debuted at Paris Fashion Week fall ’20.

Beyond her personal shoe style, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. Together Kendall and Kylie successfully an eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up apparel, footwear and accessories.

