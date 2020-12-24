×
Kendall Jenner Gets Christmas Eve Ready in Silky Red Dress & Plush White Slippers

By Elisa Lewittes
While awaiting the family’s Christmas Eve celebration, Kendall Jenner shared a festive look in holiday hues and plush house shoes.

Kendall Jenner Christmas Eve
Kendall Jenner on Dec. 24 getting ready for Christmas Eve.
CREDIT: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The model wore a red wrap-style dress, which appears to be in a satin-like material, with a midi-length silhouette, long-sleeves, and slit on one side. It also features gold lace trimming along both the neckline and the cuffs, and a ruffled hem. To try out this seasonal aesthetic, the Zimmerman Gathered Cuff satin midi wrap dress offers a similar look. It is currently on sale for 30% off and retails for $441 on matchesfashion.com.

Skims-The-Slide
A closer look at the Skims The Slide slippers.
CREDIT: DAMION LLOYD/Skims

For footwear, the eldest Jenner sister chose a pair of fuzzy white slipper slides before sharing her more formal choice for the night. Her shoes feature a classic flat slide silhouette with a wide front toe strap. They appear strikingly similar to the Skims’ The Slide silhouette in the Bone colorway from her sister’s label. These lookalike slides feature a 100% faux fur construction, crafted from polyester, and a custom branded logo sole. They retail for $78 and are available for purchase on skims.com.

Kendall Jenner wearing Yeezy Slides with Hailey Baldwin on Dec. 23.
CREDIT: @kendalljenner/Instagram

This sighting further confirms the 25-year-old’s affinity for light-hued slides and slipper-like shoes – whether she’s lounging at home or on the go running errands. One of her most beloved styles is the $825 Yeezy Slide, also in the Bone colorway.

kendall jenner, leggings, hailey baldwin, boots, ugg, slippers, workout, style, los angeless, jacket
Kendall Jenner (L) and Hailey Baldwin spotted after a workout in Los Angeles, Dec. 14.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Recently, the runway model teamed these chunky sole shoes with a gray ensemble, including pieces from Good American, while with Hailey Baldwin, who was wearing a pair of Ugg Classic Mini II boots – another one of Jenner’s favorite off-duty shoes.

Get Jenner’s cozy holiday shoe style with similar slipper options available below.

Mou-Sheepskin-Slides

To Buy: Mou Sheepskin Slides, $95.

Ugg-Fluffita-Slide

To Buy: Ugg Fluffita Slides, $100.

Dearfoams-Cindy-Slides

To Buy: Dearfoams Cindy Slide Slippers, $26.

