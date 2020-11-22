Kendall Jenner Pairs New Favorite Brown & White Loafers With Cashmere Sweater, Winter White Turtleneck, & Pants In NYC

Kendall Jenner continues to share consecutive minimalist-chic street style ensembles in neutral hues throughout her stay in New York City, and her look this Friday was no exception. The model wore a white turtleneck top with a camel-colored cashmere sweater over the top and paired it with the Julia Trousers from Musier Paris. The oversized menswear pants feature a darted front construction and a versatile rise. They retail for approximately $187 and are available for purchase in limited sizes on musierparis.com. She accessorized the night time outfit with a nude face mask.

Kendall Jenner on Nov. 20 in New York City. CREDIT: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the 25-year-old finished the look with a pair of brown loafers with white detailing, zip-up detail across the front, and a slight heel. With this sophisticated styling, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star further confirms her affinity for head-to-toe, earth-toned ensembles.

Kendall Jenner on Nov. 20 in New York City. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Earlier on the same day, Jenner wore what appears to be the same turtleneck top with Isa Boulder’s Exception sweater vest in an orange-toned colorway over the top. She paired the knitwear combination with the brown Heather Trouser from Musier Paris. The media personality also opted for the same loafers and face mask duo, finishing the look with the Half Moon handbag from The Row.

These edgy loafers appear to be one of the model’s go-to footwear choices at the moment and prove their versatility. Jenner also wore them with a head-to-toe white outfit, featuring a white button-down shirt and the Becky Pants from Musier Paris.

The day before, Jenner opted for a slightly more casual outfit and styled with a similar cream-colored turtleneck, a brown maxi-length coat, a black faux fur bucket hat, and a handbag from By Far. She finished the ensemble with a pair of Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers in a brown and white colorway to add a more sporty element.

To emulate the model's urban-cool aesthetic

